DJ.Studio is a mixing tool for DJs, producers, radio creators and performing artists. On one timeline they build, edit and export DJ mixes, mashups, radio shows and video mixes, and prepare live sets. It works alongside the DJ software they already play on, from rekordbox and Serato to Traktor and Engine DJ. More than 360,000 people use it, and it won the NAMM TEC Award for DJ Production Technology in 2025.

DJ.Studio 5.0 reads the structure of every song. It detects intros, verses, choruses, bridges and more, shows them on the waveform, and starts every transition on a phrase. The editor snaps to phrases, the way a DAW snaps to bars. Under the hood, the core is completely rewritten, around a new audio engine built natively in C++. It uses far less CPU and memory, so it runs smoothly on older laptops too, and exports are up to three times faster than in version 4: a 60-minute mix is ready in under three minutes.

With stem separation built in and up to 10 sample lanes, it's also a full mashup studio, and you can record a voice-over straight into the mashup. The finished mix goes out as audio or video, to Mixcloud, into Ableton Live, or back to rekordbox, Serato, Traktor, Engine DJ, djay Pro and VirtualDJ with cue points and beatgrids intact.