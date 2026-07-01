Originally from Los Angeles, Ashley C Thompson began providing DJ services under the name "DJ Desire" at the age of 16, focusing on private and corporate parties. She DJ’ed her first weddings at age 17 while working her way into the nightclub scene.

She then began focusing on radio, being featured on multiple Hit Music Radio Stations. She has performed for countless Disney and Marvel Movie Premier parties, and spent a year traveling the Caribbean as the on board DJ for Carnival Cruise Lines. While DJ'ing in the professional sports world, she landed a residency performing massive tailgate parties for the LA Rams mega fan group, World Tour Rams. She has been their go-to DJ for every NFL season since 2017, helping to bring home the Super Bowl Win in 2021.

In 2023 DJ Desire founded her all female DJ entertainment company, Desirable Entertainment, while living in Scottsdale post pandemic. She has become the preferred DJ for upscale restaurants and nightlife in Old Town while building her corporate clientele throughout AZ.

DJ Desire now lives in Las Vegas, where she has become the resident DJ for The Mandalay Bay's indoor mini golf club: Swingers. Other Vegas residencies include Clique at The Cosmopolitan, Rouge Room Pool at Red Rock Casino, Stadium Swim at Circa, and more. She continues to book a variety of other nightlife events, most notably DJ'ing the silent disco stage at the Vegas F1 Grand Prix in 2024 and 2025.

She continues to work with other amazing female DJs to spread the "desirable" brand and DJ style around the greater Phoenix area while growing into Las Vegas as a local DJ in the city that never sleeps!